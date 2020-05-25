BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – A large Russian military was spotted heading to the Al-Raqqa Governorate from neighboring Al-Hasakah this week, RT Arabic reported on Monday.

According to the publication, the Russian military convoy consisted of more than 30 armored vehicles and trucks set off from Al-Qamishli towards Ain Issa in northern Al-Raqqa.

The Russian military convoy reportedly took the recently opened M-4 (Aleppo-Hasakah Highway) Highway that links the administrative capitals of Al-Hasakah and Aleppo.

In addition to the presence of Russian military vehicles, reports on Monday surfaced of Turkish armored carriers also using the highway between Ras Al-‘Ayn and northern Al-Raqqa.

On Monday, the Russian reconciliation center announced the reopening of the M-4 Highway between Aleppo and Al-Hasakah; this was an important move for Damascus, as civilians will now be able to travel to northeastern Syria in their personal vehicles.

