BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – A large Russian military convoy, the fourth of its kind, arrived at Qamishli International Airport near the Turkish border this week.

According to reports, a Russian military convoy, escorted by helicopters, traveled from western Syria to the Al-Hasakah Governorate via the International Highway (M-4).

The reports said the Russian convoy, which consisted of 55 military vehicles, passed through the towns of ‘Ayn ‘Issa and Tal Tamr before reaching the Qamishli Airport.

