North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was seen inaugurating a fertiliser plant in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang, in a footage released by the state news agency KCNA on Saturday, after weeks of rumours about his death.
At the inauguration ceremony which reportedly took place on Friday, the leader appeared in good health and cheerful while cutting the plant’s red ribbon and visiting the facilities in his first public appearance in weeks.
Kim was accompanied by officials including his sister, Kim Yo-jong.
The speculations about his death was sparked by a CNN report, which claimed he had been in “grave danger” after a cardiovascular procedure, citing an anonymous US official with access to ‘intelligence’ as a source.
Since then, various news organisations around the world reported unsubstantiated claims that Kim was either dead or brain dead.
Credit: KCNA, RT
