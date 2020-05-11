BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – A video that has been widely shared on Twitter showed the moment and Iraqi Mi-171 helicopter fired on a vehicle carrying ISIS terrorists.
The video shows a car passing on a bumpy road, while a helicopter is shooting at, and it stops shortly after being struck multiple times by the chopper’s machine gun.
Irak : Vidéo qui documente un soldat irakien qui tire sur une voiture de l'EI à partir d'un hélicoptère Mi-171 dans le désert de la province d'Anbar. pic.twitter.com/kCbXXZeOhO
— Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) May 8, 2020
