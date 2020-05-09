BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a video this week showing off their new Fajr-4 guided missile for the first time ever.

The new and improved Fajr-4 guided missile can be seen hitting its intended targets during tests by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

For the first time #IRGC Aerospace Force published air launched the Fajr-4 Guided Rocket test#Iran pic.twitter.com/LpEK20M5NA — IWN (@A7_Mirza) May 9, 2020

Advertisements