BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – On Thursday, Iran unveiled its Bavar-373 air defense system during a joint exercise between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian Army.
In a video released shortly after its test, the Bavar-373 can be seen being fired at a hypothetical enemy target at a long distance.
The IRGC and Iranian Army forces were able to lock in on the enemy target and strike it, as the Bavar-373’s debut was considered a major success by both forces.
According to Fars News Agency, who quoted the army information base, the Bavar-373 air defense system succeeded for the first time in shooting down enemy targets over Iranian airspace.
This is the first presence of the Bavar-373 system in an air defense exercise, which had a very successful performance under the control and guidance of the country’s integrated air defense network.
The Bavar-373 is the first high-altitude and long-range air defense system developed in the country, which was produced with the cooperation of the country’s defense industry experts and the army air defense force.
