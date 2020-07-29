BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran conducted several air operations from their warplanes on Wednesday, as they demonstrated their aerial capabilities during the Great Prophet 14 exercises.

In particular, the IRGC’s warplanes were filmed attacking hypothetical enemy targets near the Strait of Hormuz, while receiving support from their missile units.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday launched the second day of the final stage of a military exercise in southern Iran.

The U.S. has criticized these latest military exercises, especially because of their location near one of the most important oil transport lanes in the world.

Advertisements