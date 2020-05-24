BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The first Iranian fuel tanker, the Fortune, arrived in Venezuelan waters on Saturday after making a long journey from the Persian Gulf.

Upon reaching the Caribbean, the Venezuelan Navy sent its PO-13 Yekuana ship to escort the Iranian tanker to safety.

Photos of the moment the Venezuelan Navy ship PO-13 Yekuana met with the Iranian tanker ‘Fortune’ to begin escorting it into Venezuelan waters #Venezuela #Iran pic.twitter.com/9HQwLpZQcZ — CNW (@ConflictsW) May 24, 2020

The Venezuelan PO-13 Yekuana would escort the Iranian tanker through the remaining part of the Atlantic until it reached its intended destination in the Bolivarian Republic.

Video from a Venezuelan navy helicopter showing the PO-13 Yekuana escorting the Iranian tanker ‘Fortune’ yesterday#Venezuela #Iran pic.twitter.com/879aGB9NDr — CNW (@ConflictsW) May 24, 2020

Video footage of the Venezuelan Navy welcoming the Iranian vessel was released on social media this morning; it would show the FANB speaking to the tanker’s crew upon escorting the vessel through the Bolivarian Republic’s waters.

نيروي دريايي ارتش ونزوئلا در بدو ورود نفتكش ايراني به آبهاي ويژه اقتصادي ونزوئلا اينگونه از طرف رئيس جمهور نيكولاس مادورو و مردم ونزوئلا به نفتكش ايراني خوش آمد گفته و از همبستگي ايران با ونزوئلا قدرداني كرده اند. pic.twitter.com/DIdQkmNPRV — Amir nobar (@NobarAmir) May 24, 2020

The Fortune is the first Venezuelan tanker to arrive in Venezuela. Another four tankers will be arriving in Venezuela over the next ten days, as most of the vessels have already crossed the halfway point in the Atlantic.

Despite the deployment of four warships to the Caribbean around the same time that the Iranian tankers made their way to Venezuela, the U.S. Navy was nowhere to be seen and did not make any attempt to intercept these vessels.

Both the Iranian and Venezuelan authorities warned the U.S. against potentially intercepting these fuel tankers, threatening to use force if they are seized by the American Navy.

