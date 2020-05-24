BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The first Iranian fuel tanker, the Fortune, arrived in Venezuelan waters on Saturday after making a long journey from the Persian Gulf.
Upon reaching the Caribbean, the Venezuelan Navy sent its PO-13 Yekuana ship to escort the Iranian tanker to safety.
Photos of the moment the Venezuelan Navy ship PO-13 Yekuana met with the Iranian tanker ‘Fortune’ to begin escorting it into Venezuelan waters #Venezuela #Iran pic.twitter.com/9HQwLpZQcZ
— CNW (@ConflictsW) May 24, 2020
The Venezuelan PO-13 Yekuana would escort the Iranian tanker through the remaining part of the Atlantic until it reached its intended destination in the Bolivarian Republic.
Video from a Venezuelan navy helicopter showing the PO-13 Yekuana escorting the Iranian tanker ‘Fortune’ yesterday#Venezuela #Iran pic.twitter.com/879aGB9NDr
— CNW (@ConflictsW) May 24, 2020
Video footage of the Venezuelan Navy welcoming the Iranian vessel was released on social media this morning; it would show the FANB speaking to the tanker’s crew upon escorting the vessel through the Bolivarian Republic’s waters.
نيروي دريايي ارتش ونزوئلا در بدو ورود نفتكش ايراني به آبهاي ويژه اقتصادي ونزوئلا اينگونه از طرف رئيس جمهور نيكولاس مادورو و مردم ونزوئلا به نفتكش ايراني خوش آمد گفته و از همبستگي ايران با ونزوئلا قدرداني كرده اند. pic.twitter.com/DIdQkmNPRV
— Amir nobar (@NobarAmir) May 24, 2020
The Fortune is the first Venezuelan tanker to arrive in Venezuela. Another four tankers will be arriving in Venezuela over the next ten days, as most of the vessels have already crossed the halfway point in the Atlantic.
Despite the deployment of four warships to the Caribbean around the same time that the Iranian tankers made their way to Venezuela, the U.S. Navy was nowhere to be seen and did not make any attempt to intercept these vessels.
Both the Iranian and Venezuelan authorities warned the U.S. against potentially intercepting these fuel tankers, threatening to use force if they are seized by the American Navy.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.