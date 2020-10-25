BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – On Saturday and Sunday morning, the Iranian army’s ground forces conducted maneuvers in the border areas with the Kurdistan region of Iraq, in the western province of Azerbaijan.
The Iranian Armed Forces were filmed by state television carrying out several drills in this border area, where they have been involved in heavy clashes with separatist groups on a number of occasions of this year.
In particular, these border clashes have involved the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), who has used its armed wing, the Eastern Kurdistan Units (YRK), against the Iranian troops.
Iran has been involved in clashes with these separatist groups for several years now, but their 2020 operations along the Iraqi border have targeted the latter’s presence in the Kurdistan region.
