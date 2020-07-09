BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A video of the land transport of the Iranian submarine from the 877 “Baltus” project appeared on the Internet.

The 72-meter submarine was filmed being transported to Bandar Abbas naval base in the southern part of the Islamic Republic.

Project 877 Balthus is a series of Soviet and Russian diesel and electric submarines, built between 1982-2000.

The submarines are built to achieve duel wins, and are distinguished by their low sound and complete detection tools and powerful weapons.

Iran currently has three Baltus submarines.

