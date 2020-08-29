BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – Al-Mayadeen TV published a video clip of Hezbollah attacking a decoy doll along the Lebanese-Israeli border on Saturday, revealing that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have taken precautions since the killing of Ali Mohsen in Syria.
According to Al-Mayadeen, Hezbollah revealed that the Israeli army used dolls in the form of soldiers to deceive its fighters on the Lebanese border.
The lens of the military media of Hezbollah in Lebanon captured this video on Sunday, August 23rd, at the outskirts of the town of Mays Al-Jabal in southern Lebanon.
They explained that “the army forces used various camouflage methods to make the fake soldier appear as a real target moving on the borders, in order to lure the resistance to strike an imaginary target, and to turn the page of response.”
The video shows a robot moving back and forth, raising a model of an Israeli soldier in the midst of an artificial smoke cloud, during an engineering activity by the Israeli forces in the Krom al-Sharqi area.
