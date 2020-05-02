BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – On Saturday morning, a video clip showed members of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq tracking down ISIS terrorists in the Salaheddine Governorate.
In the video filmed by a member of the PMF, dozens of their fighters appear at dawn in the Samarra district of Salaheddine Governorate as they attack and pursue the ISIS terrorists who launched a large-scale attack against their forces from four axes last night.
The Popular Mobilization Forces said in a press statement last night that “strong confrontations waged by the PMF forces against ISIS gangs in the Balad and Machishafa regions in southern Tikrit within the sector of Salaheddine operations.”
They said that theirforces “killed and wounded a number of ISIS during the repulsion of the attack, and a process is now underway to surround the areas of exposure to track the criminal ISIS gangs after the arrival of air and ground reinforcements to secure the exposure areas.”
They added that “the primary outcome is the killing of 10 Hashd (PMF) fighters and the wounding of others, and they have been evacuated to the Hashd medical field hospitals for treatment.”
