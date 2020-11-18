BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The official page of the Egyptian military spokesman published a video clip that monitors the moment when the Egyptian naval vessels participating in the implementation of the joint Egyptian-Russian naval training “Friendship Bridge – 3” crossed the Bosporus.

The joint maritime training Friendship Bridge-3 is one of the most important joint exercises between Egypt and Russia, because it contributes to the transfer and exchange of experiences between the armed forces of both countries, and it comes within the framework of the joint training plan with friendly and brotherly countries.

The official page of the Egyptian military spokesman said: “Within the framework of the joint exercises plan with friendly and brotherly countries, a number of naval units left the Alexandria naval base to participate in the implementation of the joint Egyptian / Russian naval training (Friendship Bridge-3), which is being implemented for the first time in the Black Sea between the forces of both countries to enhance the horizons of military cooperation and support efforts for security and stability in the region.”

They added: “The Egyptian naval vessels carried out sailing formations during their voyage in the Mediterranean theater of operations, and they also crossed the Dardanelles and the Bosporus in preparation for carrying out joint training with the Russian Navy.”