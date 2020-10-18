BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released new footage on Sunday of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) launching guided missiles at armored vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

In the short video released by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen hitting a number of armored vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces; thus, resulting in their subsequent destruction.

On Sunday, the Artsakh Defense Army confronted a large attack that was carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces along the southern and northern axes of the Karabakh region.

These attacks by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the humanitarian ceasefire that was agreed upon on Saturday, October 17th.

However, Azerbaijan claims the Armenian forces violated the ceasefire first, which prompted them to launch a big assault on the Karabakh region.