BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released new footage on Monday of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) destroying enemy installations inside the Karabakh region.

In the short video released by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen hitting the Azerbaijani Army’s bases in Karabakh.

As shown in the video below, smoke billows from the targeted sites, indicating direct hits by the Armenian forces.

Despite a recent agreement to observe a humanitarian ceasefire in Karabakh, this disputed region has witnessed an increase in hostilities, as the Azerbaijani Army attempts to seize new territories.

On Monday, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to hold a new meeting about the ongoing clashes in Karabakh, in the hopes of ending the conflict peacefully.