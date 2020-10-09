BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released new battle footage from the Karabakh region, showing the Artsakh Defense Army destroying a column of Azerbaijani military vehicles.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani vehicles were trying to transport soldiers to the front, when the Artsakh Defense Army struck the column.

In the video released on Friday afternoon, some explosions can be seen among a column of vehicles in an undisclosed part of the Karabakh region.

Over the last 72 hours, the Azerbaijani military has been attempting to advance at the southern and northern axes of the Karabakh region.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, their forces achieved a major breakthrough on Friday, when they captured the strategic city of Jebrail in the southern part of Karabakh.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on this claim by their Azerbaijani counterpart.