BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – On Friday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense released a video of the Artsakh Defense Army destroying a tank belonging to the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh.

In the short video released by the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen scoring a direct hit on an Azerbaijani tank that was moving through an undisclosed part of the Karabakh region earlier this week.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region, also known as Artsakh, declared independence from Azerbaijan in 1991, resulting in a conflict between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in 1992-1994.

The war claimed thousands of lives, also forcing over a million people to flee the area before Moscow managed to mediate a ceasefire deal between Baku and Yerevan.

Karabakh has since remained an unrecognised state, while relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are still tense as a result of the conflict.