BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) destroyed a multiple launch rocket system belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Karabakh region this week.
A video released by RuVesna.Su on Thursday, October 22, showed the moment this multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) was hit was in the Karabakh region.
Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic reported that Azerbaijan was shelling the villages around the Martuni region using their MLRS.
There is reason to believe that the video was filmed in this sector of the front. However, Stepanakert has been regularly attacked by the Azerbaijani forces using the MLRS.
