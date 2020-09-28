BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Armed Forces scored a number of direct hits on the Azerbaijani troops, Sunday, resulting in the destruction of several vehicles and mechanisms.

During the first hours of the confrontation, the Armenian forces was able to destroy at least three armored vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani military.

Following the destruction of these armored vehicles, several others were destroyed by the Armenian forces, including one armored personnel carrier (APC).

Video footage of these attacks were released on social media and YouTube, Sunday, with a new video showing the destruction of one Azerbaijani armored vehicles in the Karabakh region.