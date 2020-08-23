BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – On Saturday evening, the Ansarallah-aligned military media released a video of the security operation that led to the killing of the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in Yemen.
The nearly 30-minute-long video shows the operation that led to the eventual killing of Radwan Qinan (nom de guerre: Abu Al-Walid Al-‘Adani) in the Al-Bayda Governorate.
The security official also confirmed the killing of a number of ISIS leaders in a qualitative operation in the Qifah area of the Al-Bayda Governorate.
The Ansarallah forces revealed the details of the security operation that led to the killing of the ISIS leader in Yemen, who is known as “the emir of ISIS states in Yemen” and a number of the organization’s leaders in the Qifah area of the Al-Bayda Governorate.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.