BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – On Saturday evening, the Ansarallah-aligned military media released a video of the security operation that led to the killing of the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in Yemen.

The nearly 30-minute-long video shows the operation that led to the eventual killing of Radwan Qinan (nom de guerre: Abu Al-Walid Al-‘Adani) in the Al-Bayda Governorate.

The security official also confirmed the killing of a number of ISIS leaders in a qualitative operation in the Qifah area of the ​​Al-Bayda Governorate.

The Ansarallah forces revealed the details of the security operation that led to the killing of the ISIS leader in Yemen, who is known as “the emir of ISIS states in Yemen” and a number of the organization’s leaders in the Qifah area of ​​the Al-Bayda Governorate.