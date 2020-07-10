BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – Leaked documents revealed that the U.S. authorities feared an Iranian attack within American soil after Washington ordered the assassination of the late Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 2nd.

The online publication, National Interest, quoted a leaked intelligence report as saying that security officials in Washington expected an Iranian retaliatory operation on American soil, in response to the U.S.’ assassination of Soleimani.

Although Washington classifies Iran as the largest supporter of terrorism in the world, the military operations carried out by the forces loyal to Tehran have been concentrated, since 1980, outside the American territories, especially in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

In its report, the publication noted that Iranian-backed forces have not killed anyone on American soil since 1980, to the point that U.S. officials have come to believe that the Iranian leadership will not give orders to attack any American territory, unless it faces an existential threat.

The leaked report on the Joint Intelligence Center in California revealed that “many of the security and intelligence officials in Washington considered Soleimani’s assassination on January 2 to cross the red lines of Iran and a kind of existential threat to its influence in the Middle East and the world in general.”

The report stated: “Historically, Tehran and its allies have carried out their reprisals against American interests mostly located outside American territory, but the specific operation that targeted the assassination of Soleimani and the position of the target person in the pyramid of power in Iran, prompted these American officials to warn that Tehran might resort to this.”

“We do not know of any specific and credible threat to the homeland by Hezbollah or parties linked to Iran, but Hezbollah or Iran could conduct operations in the United States against targets similar to those attacked in other places in the west. ”

The evaluation stated that Iran prefers “specifically chosen goals” and “often complex operations” that “take years of planning” over “random targets”.

The Ministry of Homeland Security issued another leaflet warning of Iranian-backed terrorism in response to the assassination of Soleimani, but this bulletin ended in March and was not updated.

Iran’s first response to the Soleimani assassination was carried out against the U.S. forces in Iraq on the evening of January 8th by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Though Iran has warned that their retaliation for the assassination of Soleimani has not ended, it appears, as of now, that they are concentrated on expelling the U.S. forces from Iraq and Syria.

