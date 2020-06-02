BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The right-wing U.S. Senator Tom Cotton called on the U.S. military to be deployed to cities to suppress the protests against police brutality and racism.
Following up on U.S. President Donald Trump’s attack against Antifa, Cotton called on the U.S. military to confront these ‘terrorists’.
“Anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight,” Cotton, the freshman senator from Arkansas, said on Twitter Monday morning. “If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division. We need to have zero tolerance for this destruction.”
Cotton, a Senator from Arkansas and veteran, later added, “And, if necessary, the 10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry – whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters.”
The war hawk Senator would later double down on his claim to Fox News, as he called on the Department of Justice and federal executive have the power to use the military to restore law and order, “from the Insurrection Act to the Explosives Act to the Riot Act.”
“If local law enforcement is overwhelmed, if local politicians will not do their most basic job to protect our citizens, let’s see how these anarchists respond to the 101st Airborne that is on the other side of the street,” Cotton told Fox.
