“War Games in the North” came as part of the INSS annual conference in the Smolarz Auditorium at Tel Aviv University with Israeli, American and Russian participants discussing various scenarios of a potential development of a conflict in the Middle East, involving Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Hezbollah and Iran and global players – the United States and Russia.

The participants in the military simulation came to the conclusion that all of the actors of the hypothetical conflict – in which Israel initiates attacks on Lebanon and Syria – would opt for de-escalation as no one is interested in an all-out war.

​One might ask whether the discussion indicates that Israel is bracing for new conflict in the region given the US-Iran row over Quds Force commander’s assassination and Tehran’s subsequent retaliatory strike, as well as Trump’s “deal of the century” that has already reverberated through the Arab world.

This is not the case, says retired Brig. General Dr Meir Elran, a senior research fellow and head of the Homeland Security Program and a co-head of the Society-Military Program of INSS: whatever experts are discussing at INSS annual gatherings is not necessarily based on immediate events, he says.

“Presently we have several main issues that we are concerned with”, Dr Elran stresses.  “One of them of course is the situation in the north [of Israel], especially the attempts of Hezbollah with assistance of Iran to accelerate the military buildup over there. The question is being asked in Israel what we should do about this kind of military threat. And the other one [issue], of course, is the Trump initiative which has been developing for more than three years now but coincidentally was published exactly the same date that the conference opened”.

ALSO READ  US supports Turkey's attack against Syrian military in Idlib: Pompeo

The security expert elaborates that “what Israel is basically trying to do is to keep the status quo”: “This is the most important strategic goal as far as Israel is concerned”, he adds.

“We are definitely not interested in any conflict and I think any conflict will be detrimental to the interests of Israel. We are doing whatever is possible to refrain from any major conflict”, Dr Elran says, referring to Israel’s Campaign Between Wars (CBW) doctrine aimed at proactively delaying wars and deterring enemies by constantly weakening their force buildup.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
satiperaDaeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Iran and its cockroaches infestations don’t even hide their project of wiping the state of Israel off the world’s map and idiots in Sputnik ask if Israel is bracing for new war? C’mon! If some hope to lead the Jews to the slaughter like lambs, they have it all wrong…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-09 13:15
satipera satipera
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
satipera satipera
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Preparing to bomb and snipe civilians. All the Israeli cowards are good for.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-09 14:38