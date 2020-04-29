BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The head of the Progressive Socialist Party and former Lebanese minister of parliament, Walid Jumblatt, attacked Syria via Twitter this week, accusing them of sowing discord between the people of Sweida and Dara’a.

Jumblatt wrote in his tweet, saying: “To the people in Jabal Al-Arab, I appeal to you and warn you of the system of hatred (reference to Syrian government) and discord that masterminds the dispute with the people of Dara’a and is supported by agents organized by Israeli intelligence.”

Jumblatt added: “Do not be dragged into the game of nations, reject rumors and complicate reconciliation with Houran, whatever the sacrifices. Your destiny and your struggle history are above all.”

The leader of the Progressive Socialist Party has been at odds with the Syrian government for several years now, often accusing them of causing issues inside Lebanon.

In his latest tweet, Jumblatt is referencing the internal conflict between armed factions in southern Syria.

One of the sides is supported by the Syrian government, while the other is a militant group that has been accused of kidnapping people in Al-Sweida.

