BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Vietnamese National Committee announced on Monday that the country has not recorded any coronavirus case in the past 32 days.

“May 18 marks the 32nd day in succession, when no new cases of coronavirus have been registered inside the country,” the Vietnamese news agency quoted the committee as saying.

The agency said that the total number of infections in Vietnam since the beginning of the epidemic is 320, including 180 people infected outside the country.

The agency confirmed that no deaths were recorded as a result of infection during its spread, and 260 people recovered.

According to the statistics of the country’s national epidemic committee, 10,692 people are currently being quarantined.

On Thursday, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health announced the detection of two new cases of corona among citizens returning from abroad, and they were isolated in health upon their arrival in the country.

Source: RT

Advertisements