BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – Vietnam on Tuesday offered 550,000 masks as a donation to five European countries, to support them in tackling the coronavirus, which has killed more than 75,000 people worldwide.

“The masks, made of anti-microbial fabric, were delivered to the ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi,” the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

They added, “we also donated masks and other medical equipment to other countries, including China, Cambodia and Laos.”

The Vietnamese government has asked its suppliers to increase their production to five million masks daily.

Vietnam, like China, has come to aid several nations worldwide by sending medical supplies and equipment.

