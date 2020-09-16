Russian Su-27 and Su-30 fighters intercepted three U.S. Air Force bombers over the Black Sea this week.

The National Defense Administration Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense said: “The air defense forces in the Russian southern military region detected three air targets approaching Russia’s airspace over the Black Sea, coming from the side of Ukraine.”

In order to identify the air targets, the Su-27 and Su-30 fighters were deployed and their crews identified three American B-52H strategic bombers.

Following the incident of the Black Sea, an insane tik-tok video appeared which shows just how close the Russian fighters got in the way of the B-52H bombers, leading it to an emergency maneuver.