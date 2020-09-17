The pilots of two Russian supersonic strategic-bombers Tu-160 filmed an encounter between Russian Su-35s and Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighter-jets over neutral waters of the Baltic.

The SU-35s were deployed to provide cover for a planned eight-hour flight of two Russian Tu-160 strategic-bombers.

During the encounter, the Su-35s forced the Swedish JAS 39 Gripen to back off its strategic bombers to ensure the safety of its crew due to their close proximity, risking the health of crew members due to turbulence.