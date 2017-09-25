DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:15 P.M.) – Footage has emerged from the Al-Tanf border region of southeastern Homs depicting US military advisors training Syrian rebel militants on how to use American-produced guided TOW anti-tank missiles.

Although Al-Masdar News was unable to verify when the video below was recorded, the footage was nevertheless released by Jaish Maghawir Tahwra (US-backed Free Syrian Army group) last week in what it said was preparations for an upcoming desert offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA):

This summer, the SAA completely cutoff FSA-held lands from their territorial border with the Islamic State. Ever since, persistent rumours have suggested that the US-led coalition plans to leave the strategic region that notably borders both Iraq and Jordan.

While the SAA is slowly and systematically chipping away at the FSA’s pocket in southern Syria, US soldiers still refuse to withdraw from southern Syria although a large-scale evacuation is expected to happen before the end of the year.

A map of the aforementioned region can be found here.

Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

est338lapua
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
est338lapua
Soon or later this so called "rebels " will have to roll up that three star flag and use it as suppository as they have done after much bragging and threatening in Aleppo

26/09/2017 02:48
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Not the same region and same groups. In fact, although there were limited clashes, these groups in Southern Syria were hired and trained under a contract saying they shall not engage in fights against SAA, it was also the case of ill-fated "New Syrian Army". They are supposed to be locals willing to liquidate ISIS from the area. I'm ready to bet that even the CIA or the GRU are not always too sure about who is who! I could even spot some (very few) groups having at the same time US and Russian backing or US and SAA backing(!).… Read more »
26/09/2017 12:21
