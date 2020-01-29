BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the strategic city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man after a three-day-long battle with the jihadist rebels in eastern Idlib.

According to a field source in the area, the Syrian Arab Army captured the city after the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) completely withdraw from Ma’arat Al-Nu’man and its surrounding areas.

The ANNA News Agency captured footage of the Syrian Arab Army’s first moments inside of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, as they documented the operation from the start.

The operation to capture Ma’arat Al-Nu’man was conducted by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) and Liwaa Al-Quds (Palestinian paramilitary).

