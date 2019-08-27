BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) established full control over the militant pocket in northern Hama after seizing the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib.

Among the many areas captured in northern Hama during the Syrian Army’s operation were the Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.

Both Al-Latamnah and Kafr Zita had long been under the control of Jaysh Al-Izza; however, they were eventually abandoned by the militants after they lost Khan Sheikhoun and their main supply route.

In a new video released by the Sputnik News Agency, they tour Al-Latamnah after all the town was declared militant-free:

