BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Syrian military has established full control of all areas surrounding Aleppo for the first time since 2012, putting an end to the terrorist shelling of the country’s second-largest city, with total of 23 villages to the west and north liberated.
The Syrian Arab Army was able to take control of the last jihadist-held areas inside of Aleppo city, including the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter, Layramoun, Scientific Research Building, and Kafr Hamra in the northwestern sector of the provincial capital.
In addition to capturing the last jihadist-held areas in the provincial capital, the Syrian Arab Army was also able to take hold of the entire Anadan Plain, which is part of the Greater Aleppo region.
The Anadan Plain region was captured by the jihadist rebels during their large-scale offensive against the Syrian Arab Army in early 2013.
In the video below, the Syrian Army tours the formerly jihadist-held areas in Aleppo city and its countryside.
