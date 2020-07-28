BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The official spokesman for the Libyan National Army (LNA), Major General Ahmed Al-Mesmari, released on Tuesday morning, a video clip that he said documents the presence of members of the Free Syrian Army’s “Sultan Murad Brigade” in the Libyan Yarmouk Camp.

Al-Mesmari said, “The Syrian Sultan Murad Brigade, which is affiliated with Ankara, is setting up a training camp for them in the Yarmouk Camp in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, to train groups of mercenaries.”

He continued, “The mercenaries were hastily transferred from Syria to Libya without adequate training to replace the experienced fighters who were transported, prepared, and mobilized at the Sirte and Al-Jafra fronts, at guard posts.”

Al-Mesmari stated, “There is a plan aimed at mobilizing 15,000 mercenaries from Syria who are known as (Al-Iqtahamiban), (Special Forces) and (Elite Forces) affiliated (Jabhat Al-Nusra),” noting that they are also known as “Al-Inghamisiyin”.

Previously, the Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army announced in May that “the leader of the Sultan Murad Division, Abu Hammoud al-Azizi, had been killed in clashes in the Libyan capital.”

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Turkey rebuffs Egypt's ceasefire initative in Libya

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments