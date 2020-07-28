BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The official spokesman for the Libyan National Army (LNA), Major General Ahmed Al-Mesmari, released on Tuesday morning, a video clip that he said documents the presence of members of the Free Syrian Army’s “Sultan Murad Brigade” in the Libyan Yarmouk Camp.

Al-Mesmari said, “The Syrian Sultan Murad Brigade, which is affiliated with Ankara, is setting up a training camp for them in the Yarmouk Camp in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, to train groups of mercenaries.”

He continued, “The mercenaries were hastily transferred from Syria to Libya without adequate training to replace the experienced fighters who were transported, prepared, and mobilized at the Sirte and Al-Jafra fronts, at guard posts.”

Al-Mesmari stated, “There is a plan aimed at mobilizing 15,000 mercenaries from Syria who are known as (Al-Iqtahamiban), (Special Forces) and (Elite Forces) affiliated (Jabhat Al-Nusra),” noting that they are also known as “Al-Inghamisiyin”.

Previously, the Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army announced in May that “the leader of the Sultan Murad Division, Abu Hammoud al-Azizi, had been killed in clashes in the Libyan capital.”

