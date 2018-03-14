BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:50 A.M.) – Syrian government forces are rushing armor and troops towards Kurdish-held areas of eastern Afrin (in Aleppo province) to secure two imperative locations, the Menagh military airport and the town of Tal Riffat.

According to a report by Al-Alam journalist Rabea Kalawandy, the latest reinforcement convoy sent by the Syrian military to eastern Afrin consisted of a company of tanks and soldiers.

It is still not entirely clear if the new troops and heavy equipment being sent to Afrin are from the National Defence Forces (official Syrian national paramilitary) or the actual Syrian Army.

In any case, it has become apparent that a new wave of Syrian government forces (in one form or another) are being sent to Afrin to lock-down key military sites, urban centers and checkpoint areas.

The degree to which such actions by Syrian forces are being coordinated with Ankara, still in the midst of its ‘Olive Branch’ offensive against Kurdish fighters in the region, is also unknown.

Source: Rabea Kalawandy (Al-Alam News Network)