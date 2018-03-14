BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:50 A.M.) – Syrian government forces are rushing armor and troops towards Kurdish-held areas of eastern Afrin (in Aleppo province) to secure two imperative locations, the Menagh military airport and the town of Tal Riffat.
According to a report by Al-Alam journalist Rabea Kalawandy, the latest reinforcement convoy sent by the Syrian military to eastern Afrin consisted of a company of tanks and soldiers.
It is still not entirely clear if the new troops and heavy equipment being sent to Afrin are from the National Defence Forces (official Syrian national paramilitary) or the actual Syrian Army.
In any case, it has become apparent that a new wave of Syrian government forces (in one form or another) are being sent to Afrin to lock-down key military sites, urban centers and checkpoint areas.
The degree to which such actions by Syrian forces are being coordinated with Ankara, still in the midst of its ‘Olive Branch’ offensive against Kurdish fighters in the region, is also unknown.
Source: Rabea Kalawandy (Al-Alam News Network)
63
- 63Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.