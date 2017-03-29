DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:55 P.M.) – Government forces launched today a powerful assault on jihadi rebels in northern Hama, recapturing a key hilltop.

Tal Bizam, a strategic hilltop to the north of Suran in northern Hama countryside, was retaken by the Syrian Army following fierce battles with the jihadi groups.

Suran was stormed by opposition militants in the first day of their massive attack on the area.

Huge reinforcements for the Syruan Army poured into the battlefields since the opposition forces snatched large swathes of land from the government forces.

Earlier, the Syrian Army imposed full control on Tal Shiha and Tal al-Samman (Point 50) hilltops along the frontlines.

VIDEO: Islamist rebels hit Syrian T-90 tank with US-supplied missile in northern Hama
 

Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Good new. 🙂
I hope SAA will be able to go to Al Buwaidah to isolate Souran.

Today 19:41
Floriangeyer
Floriangeyer
God Speed to the gallant SAA and their loyal allies.

Today 20:54
