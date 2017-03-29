DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:55 P.M.) – Government forces launched today a powerful assault on jihadi rebels in northern Hama, recapturing a key hilltop.

Tal Bizam, a strategic hilltop to the north of Suran in northern Hama countryside, was retaken by the Syrian Army following fierce battles with the jihadi groups.

Suran was stormed by opposition militants in the first day of their massive attack on the area.

Advertisement

Huge reinforcements for the Syruan Army poured into the battlefields since the opposition forces snatched large swathes of land from the government forces.

Earlier, the Syrian Army imposed full control on Tal Shiha and Tal al-Samman (Point 50) hilltops along the frontlines.

Share this article:































