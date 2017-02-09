Firefights were reported between Syria’s government forces and Turkish-backed rebels in southwest of the ISIS stronghold of Al-Bab as both parties race to take over the imperative northern city.

AMN source confirmed that the Syrian Army opened fire on a rebel vehicle at the Abu Zindin village while trying to impede the Army’s advance. Rebel responded with light and medium machineguns.

According to rebel source, 4 militants were injured in the clashes.

Video footage were released by rebel media accounts purportedly showing militants firing at Syrian Army positions.

#Sondakika#Elbab güneybatısındaki Ummu Zandin köyü çevresinde Rejim ile ÖSO güçleri arasında şiddetli çatışmalar yaşanıyor#Fıratkalkanı pic.twitter.com/9h7LJx2nDm — Son Kale Türkiye🇹🇷 (@SonKaleTurkiye2) February 9, 2017

