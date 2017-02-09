Firefights were reported between Syria’s government forces and Turkish-backed rebels in southwest of the ISIS stronghold of Al-Bab as both parties race to take over the imperative northern city.
AMN source confirmed that the Syrian Army opened fire on a rebel vehicle at the Abu Zindin village while trying to impede the Army’s advance. Rebel responded with light and medium machineguns.
According to rebel source, 4 militants were injured in the clashes.
Video footage were released by rebel media accounts purportedly showing militants firing at Syrian Army positions.
#Sondakika#Elbab güneybatısındaki Ummu Zandin köyü çevresinde Rejim ile ÖSO güçleri arasında şiddetli çatışmalar yaşanıyor#Fıratkalkanı pic.twitter.com/9h7LJx2nDm
— Son Kale Türkiye🇹🇷 (@SonKaleTurkiye2) February 9, 2017
410 40 2
- 452Shares
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "In Video: Syrian Army clashes with Turkish-backed fighters in northern Syria"
That was foreseeable. I was expecting the moment when SAA will be in contact with the turkish backed terrorists.
In the same time russian warplanes killed 3 turkish soldiers and hurted 11.
An error they said.
Coincidence?
Probably error. But who knows.
Do the Turk mercenaries think their masters own the streets in northern Syria? Or do they want to drag Turkey into a war with Syria?
“Or do they want to drag Turkey into a war with Syria?”
=> That’s what they want. They think their master is Allah. Thus, Allah meaning ‘God’, which God is it? According to their behaviour, I’d say either Ubal (Baal as Moon-God. Ubal is the god of the Ka’aba during pre-Islamic era) or Moloch as the God of Abraham is not into sacrificing humans, especially children, as al-Zinki does…
IS is visibly more into Moloch as they have burnt people alive.
Thats a wise thought.
El ejercito Sirio está en todo su derecho de expulsar a terroristas y mercenarios extranjeros de su territorio,… Estos mercenarios han cubierto la retirada de ISIS de Dair-Qaq hacia Al-Bab ya que el ejercito Sirio avanzaba persiguiendo a terroristas de ISIS… Vean el mapa y la carretera.
SYRIAN ARMY SHOULD ATTACK THIS mILITANT BACKED BY tURKISH IF THEY TRY TO INTERFERE IN sYRIAN ARMY OPERTION THOSE FSA ARE TERRRIOST DONT CARE ABOUT PEOPLE
No need to open a new front now.. Lets focus on isis for now
ISIS ya le llega su fin, los mas peligrosos son los mercenarios que reciben financiamiento directo del gobierno Turco, no les importa la vida de sus compatriotas, son traidores a su nación.