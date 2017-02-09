Firefights were reported between Syria’s government forces and Turkish-backed rebels in southwest of the ISIS stronghold of Al-Bab as both parties race to take over the imperative northern city.

AMN source confirmed that the Syrian Army opened fire on a rebel vehicle at the Abu Zindin village while trying to impede the Army’s advance. Rebel responded with light and medium machineguns.

According to rebel source, 4 militants were injured in the clashes.

Video footage were released by rebel media accounts purportedly showing militants firing at Syrian Army positions.

10 Comments on "In Video: Syrian Army clashes with Turkish-backed fighters in northern Syria"

Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Françoise LAGATHU
That was foreseeable. I was expecting the moment when SAA will be in contact with the turkish backed terrorists.
In the same time russian warplanes killed 3 turkish soldiers and hurted 11.
An error they said.
Coincidence?

09/02/2017 18:33
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Probably error. But who knows.

09/02/2017 22:49
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Do the Turk mercenaries think their masters own the streets in northern Syria? Or do they want to drag Turkey into a war with Syria?

09/02/2017 16:52
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
“Or do they want to drag Turkey into a war with Syria?”
=> That’s what they want. They think their master is Allah. Thus, Allah meaning ‘God’, which God is it? According to their behaviour, I’d say either Ubal (Baal as Moon-God. Ubal is the god of the Ka’aba during pre-Islamic era) or Moloch as the God of Abraham is not into sacrificing humans, especially children, as al-Zinki does…
IS is visibly more into Moloch as they have burnt people alive.

09/02/2017 18:32
Amin
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Amin
You know me and it is a just to know: The word “Allah” itself not only had been used by Jesus Christ himself but also now you can find it in the New Testament, not the translated ones you have access to but in the original versions which are still available. “Aramaic Bible”. Aramaic had been the mother tongue language of Jesus Christ. Aramaic, Arabic and Hebrew have a very same root as far as I know. You can check on the Internet to get more information about it. Allah in Arabic = الله Allah in Aramaic = ܐܠܗܗ Just… Read more »
09/02/2017 19:35
justicia
Guest
justicia
Thats a wise thought.

09/02/2017 23:29
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
El ejercito Sirio está en todo su derecho de expulsar a terroristas y mercenarios extranjeros de su territorio,… Estos mercenarios han cubierto la retirada de ISIS de Dair-Qaq hacia Al-Bab ya que el ejercito Sirio avanzaba persiguiendo a terroristas de ISIS… Vean el mapa y la carretera.

09/02/2017 22:30
Member
Newbie
Chauhan Chauhan
SYRIAN ARMY SHOULD ATTACK THIS mILITANT BACKED BY tURKISH IF THEY TRY TO INTERFERE IN sYRIAN ARMY OPERTION THOSE FSA ARE TERRRIOST DONT CARE ABOUT PEOPLE

09/02/2017 17:54
Rome SPQR
Guest
Rome SPQR
No need to open a new front now.. Lets focus on isis for now

09/02/2017 22:06
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
ISIS ya le llega su fin, los mas peligrosos son los mercenarios que reciben financiamiento directo del gobierno Turco, no les importa la vida de sus compatriotas, son traidores a su nación.

09/02/2017 22:27
