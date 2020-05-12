BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – A video has surfaced on social media showing the alleged interception of a U.S. F-18 Hornet by an Iranian warplane over an undisclosed area.

According to the video, which was published on the Russian Telegram account, “Military Observer”, shows an Iranian F-4E Phantom II intercepts the U.S. F-18 fighter. A

The Military Observer account said the date and place of footage is unknown; however, given the fact that Iranian air force fighters do not fly long distances from its borders, it is obviously about the Persian Gulf region.

“During one of the exercises, the pilot of the old F-4E Phantom II managed to maintain focus on the target, despite the active maneuvers of the more modern F-18E Super Hornet fighter. The time and place are unknown,” they said on their Telegram channel.

A similar incident was reported earlier this year near the Iraqi border; however, it is not clear from the footage if this was the same incident.

