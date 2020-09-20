A Soviet T-34 tank in the village of Novosmolinsky, Nizhny Novgorod Region, went up in smoke in what looked almost like a fire.

However, the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the blame is the smoldering debris accumulated in the cracks of the tank.

The smoke was nothing more than smoldering garbage, which accumulated in the cracks of the tank over the years and eventually was ignited by a cigarette butt.

Local firemen quickly pulled the garbage out off the cracks to prevent further complications.