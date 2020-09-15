Rocket warning alarms went on in the southern Israel cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod close to the border with the Gaza Strip to warn civilians about possible airstrikes on Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement.
“Sirens sounded in Ashkelon and Ashdod,” the military said, adding that two missiles were launched from the Gaza Strip, and one of them got intercepted.
Meanwhile, Israel’s national medical emergency service, Magen David Adom, said that two people were lightly injured by glass fragments and four others were in a state of shock following the incident.
Throughout August, the Gaza-controlling Hamas movement has regularly floated explosives-laden balloons across the border to Israel, to which the Israeli forces responded by repeatedly shelling Hamas’ military infrastructure. In late August, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement with the mediation from Qatar.
Source: Sputnik
DEVELOPING: At least 1 rocket fired from Gaza landed in the Israeli city of Ashdod as the historic peace agreements are being signed at the White House. Multiple injuries are reported from the scene. pic.twitter.com/ttKSFShcHy
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2020
Palestinians in #Gaza are firing rockets at Israel’s civilians during the ceremony of peace at the White House.
Iron Dome is intercepting rockets right now. #Israel pic.twitter.com/hjGrOdAQIp
— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 15, 2020
