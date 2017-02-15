Upwards of 100,000 beleaguered residents in government-held districts of Deir Ezzor are continuously suffering through a three-year old siege imposed by the Islamic State on the city.

While fierce clashes are ongoing on the perimeter of Deir Ezzor Airbase, members of the Red Crescent are working overtime to distribute food sponsored by the U.N’s World Food Programme and delivered by both Russian and Syrian cargo planes.

The siege of Deir Ezzor is unlikely to end any time as the nearest Syrian government forces are stationed some 200 kilometers to the west of the city.

However, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) have vowed to relieve Deir Ezzor once the campaign to liberate Mosul and Tall Afar has come to an end.

Video credits to Alikhbaria Channel.

Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

jojo
Guest
jojo
I think the Russians and Syrian air forces should try new tactics and bombs on ISIS. I think Russia’s struggle to deal with ISIS will encourage NATO to attack Russia in the long run when they see how Russia isn’t overly effective against the militants in Syria.

Today 03:04
