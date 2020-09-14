The Russian Defense Ministry reported that four Russian fighter jets had intercepted 3 US Air Force Bombers over the Black Sea on Monday.

BREAKING: 4 #Russia’s Air Force jets intercepted 3 #USA Air Force B-52 bombers over the Black Sea pic.twitter.com/lyLCPhrqqi — AS-Source News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) September 14, 2020

The strategic B-52H bombers of the US Air Force were tasked to patrol Ukrainian airspace, before the were intercepted by Russian fighter jets over the Black Sea.

According to the Command of the Ukrainian Air Force similar patrols will be carried out on a regular basis.

“The B-52 crews provide collective defense capabilities for the United States, NATO allies and partners, as well as strategic and operational capabilities to contain Russia,” the statement said.

The US Bombers headed under cover of Ukrainian fighter planes to the Black Sea for joint actions with partner countries in the field of collective security.