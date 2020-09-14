The Russian Defense Ministry reported that four Russian fighter jets had intercepted 3 US Air Force Bombers over the Black Sea on Monday.
BREAKING: 4 #Russia’s Air Force jets intercepted 3 #USA Air Force B-52 bombers over the Black Sea
— AS-Source News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) September 14, 2020
The strategic B-52H bombers of the US Air Force were tasked to patrol Ukrainian airspace, before the were intercepted by Russian fighter jets over the Black Sea.
According to the Command of the Ukrainian Air Force similar patrols will be carried out on a regular basis.
“The B-52 crews provide collective defense capabilities for the United States, NATO allies and partners, as well as strategic and operational capabilities to contain Russia,” the statement said.
The US Bombers headed under cover of Ukrainian fighter planes to the Black Sea for joint actions with partner countries in the field of collective security.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.