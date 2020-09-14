Russian armored vehicles, under the air-cover of helicopters, have moved towards territory currently occupied by the International Anti-Terrorist Coalition led by the United States in northeastern Syria.

The Russian forces are tasked to monitor the illegal presence of the forces led by the United States military.

During their patrol, the Russian servicemen have inspected ten illegal settlements in the territory.

Earlier last month, the Russian government criticized the United States and accused the administration under President Donald Trump of stealing Syrian oil, following a deal with the Syrian Kurds to revamp the country’s oil fields in northeastern Syria.