Due to an increase of attacks against the Russian-Turkish joint military patrol in Syria’s de-escalation zone, both countries trained to face the enemy.

On Friday, Russia and Turkey worked out a strategy of joint actions in case one of their convoys gets attacked during a mission.

The armies of both countries trained together simulating various scenarios such as reconnaissance of targets, the transport of damaged equipment, first aid and evacuating the wounded.

Training exercises such as this one have become necessary, after Ankara failed to ensure the security of the M4 highway as per agreement.