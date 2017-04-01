DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:00 P.M.) – On Saturday, hundreds of internally displaced Syrian civilians returned safely to their homes in a handful of villages of rural Hama following a succesful government counter-offensive in the region.

With the Syrian flag hoisted high over Khattab and Arzeh after a week of jihadist control, Syrian state media celebrated their recapture on live television.

On Friday, the Tiger Forces – supported by nearly a dozen of allied SAA factions – recaptured the villages of Khattab, Zawr Al-Maslaq, Zawr Al-Jadeed, Soubein, Al-Majdal, and Al-Shayr in a massive push through northern Hama.

Hours later, government forces also seized a number of checkpoints, thus reversing 75% of gains achieved by Islamist rebels since March 21.

Advertisement

Share this article:
  • 106
  • 21
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    127
    Shares
Rate Article (3 / 1)
ALSO READ  Syrian Army rapidly advances in northern Hama: video
 
Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss - Status: Comment system is currently experiencing problems.

1 Comment on "VIDEO: Residents return to liberated villages after Syrian Army advance in rural Hama"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

A step back to normality in Hama.

p.s. Let’s hope the terrorist get green buses to Ankara & Riad soon.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 14:24
wpDiscuz