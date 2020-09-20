On Sunday, Belarusian police has fired warning shots during protests in Brest which turned violent throughout the day.

Law enforcement officers in the Belarusian city of Brest have used tear gas against opposition protesters who were taking part in an unsanctioned rally on Sunday, Olga Chemodanova, spokeswoman for the Belarusian Interior Ministry, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a Belarusian opposition Telegram channel published a video from Brest, claiming to show security forces personnel moving towards a group of protesters. One officer appears to pull out an object resembling a can before spraying it in the face of protesters as arrests were made.

“We can confirm that in Brest, law enforcement officers used tear gas to suppress the illegal activities of protesters. Some citizens were detained and now an investigation is underway. These people all violated laws concerning mass events and they did not obey the lawful demands of the police,” the spokeswoman said.

Chemodanova, who said earlier in the day that at least 10 people have been detained in Minsk so far on Sunday, could not confirm the exact number of people across the country who have been arrested during the latest day of public unrest.

Several videos on social media also show violent acts carried out on the side of the police.

The protests in Brest have turned more and more violent, as opposed to Minsk, which stayed relatively peaceful.

Warning shots in Brest where police have been extremely brutal today. pic.twitter.com/QlxNtciJIX — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 20, 2020

Big crowds again today in Minsk. But in Brest, protesters faced some pretty brutal detentions and arrests. The point-blank pepper spray is rough stuff. (Video from @tutby) pic.twitter.com/GGBzyo372n — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) September 20, 2020

Source: Sputnik