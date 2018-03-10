BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 A.M.) – Militant fighters have stuck a Syrian Army main battle tank with a European-made MILAN guided missile amid ongoing clashes between armed rebel groups and government forces in Damascus’ East Ghouta region.
According to rebel sources, the engagement took place near the insurgent stronghold town of Ar-Rayhan. The militant faction to whom the attack can be credited is Jaysh al-Islam.
Footage (show below) of the engagement shows that the Syrian Army tank took a hit to its side armor but yet so from a 45-degree off-bore angle. Based on this it is hard to tell if the missile’s warhead penetrated the crew compartment of the vehicle.
At the present time, clashes between the Syrian Army and Jaysh al-Islam continue in and around Ar-Rayhan with the former not yet being able to take full control of the town despite reports from some pro-government sources saying otherwise.
