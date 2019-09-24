DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:45 P.M.) – A Kurdish military group said it has launched a series of attacks targeting locations and bases for the Turkish military in the northern Syrian city of Afrin.
Afrin Liberation Forces, a newly-formed Kurdish group, declared it had blown up an explosive device near a Turkish army base in Marimeen village of Afrin region.
The attack, which took place on September 22, has allegedly killed and injured several Turkish soldiers.
Turkish authorities neither confirmed nor denied the attack.
Footage released by the group show a Turkish military post under attack by an ATGM.
Assaults by the Afrin Liberation Forces have escalated recently after Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan announced his forces’ readiness to initiate a full-scale offensive against the Kurdish groups in northern Syria.
“If no specific measures are taken there [in the safe zone] within two weeks, we can start our own operation,” Erdogan said after the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria in the Turkish capital.
In response, Turkish armed groups said it will fight off the ‘Turkish invasion’, promising a ‘decisive response’ to any military action by Turkey.
The Turkish military and its Free Syrian army proxies control parts of northern Syria following two military operations in 2016 and 2018 (including Afrin) against the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK); both blacklisted as terror organization by Turkey.
Erdogan, who announced that his country will not allow terrorists to appear in the area created on the border with Syria, has proposed to turn it into a refugee city.
“For the refugees there (on the Syrian border), it is necessary to create a city for them to participate in agriculture. I explained to my colleagues that it is necessary to build infrastructure for them. It is necessary to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor,” the Turkish president said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Ankara on Monday.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.