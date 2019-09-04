DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:55 P.M.) – Two jihadi militants were torn into pieces by an artillery strike made by the Syrian forces in southern Idlib in retaliation for Islamist insurgents’ recurrent breaches for the latest ceasefire.

The slain jihadists were making their own video while touring the town of Al-Tah, located in the eastern countryside of Maarat al-Numan in southern Idlib.

Al-Tah is currently under the control of the National Front for Liberation; a rebel coalition which is part of the so-called Syrian Free Army fighting the Syrian government forces in north and northwestern Syria.

The Syrian Army has recently extensively deployed surveillance drones to detect and track the militants’ positions and hideouts in the area.

Yesterday, jihadi groups in Idlib have breached the agreed-on ceasefire implemented since August 30 by attacking the Russian air base in Latakia with armed drones.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Breaking: Syrian air defenses intercept enemy missiles over Homs and Hama

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Long Live SyriaChristopher7 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Christopher7
Guest
Christopher7
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

There is no ceasefire, nor has there ever been a ceasefire. Just stupid political games that are costing the lives of Syrian soldiers.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-04 17:30
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

As SASHA the Puzzy CAT in R&U video would happily say in the end BYE BYE

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-04 18:02