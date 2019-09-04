DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:55 P.M.) – Two jihadi militants were torn into pieces by an artillery strike made by the Syrian forces in southern Idlib in retaliation for Islamist insurgents’ recurrent breaches for the latest ceasefire.

The slain jihadists were making their own video while touring the town of Al-Tah, located in the eastern countryside of Maarat al-Numan in southern Idlib.

Al-Tah is currently under the control of the National Front for Liberation; a rebel coalition which is part of the so-called Syrian Free Army fighting the Syrian government forces in north and northwestern Syria.

The Syrian Army has recently extensively deployed surveillance drones to detect and track the militants’ positions and hideouts in the area.

Yesterday, jihadi groups in Idlib have breached the agreed-on ceasefire implemented since August 30 by attacking the Russian air base in Latakia with armed drones.

