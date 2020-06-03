BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Israel announced on Tuesday, the success of a test launch of a ballistic missile in the Mediterranean Sea, produced.
“The successful test today included the launch of two long-range missiles to a planned sea-level collision point at a distance of 90 km and 400 km,” the Israeli army spokesman told Sputnik Arabic.
“During the experiment, the advanced capabilities of the weapons system were tested in the short and long term,” he added.
Commenting on this test, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “In parallel with our war on the coronavirus, we continue to maintain Israel’s security, both in defense and in attack.”
“All due respect to the air industries and the Ministry of Defense … This successful experiment carried out today bears more good news for the Israeli citizens and more bad news for the enemies of Israel,” said Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Netanyahu.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.