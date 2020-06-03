BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Israel announced on Tuesday, the success of a test launch of a ballistic missile in the Mediterranean Sea, produced.

“The successful test today included the launch of two long-range missiles to a planned sea-level collision point at a distance of 90 km and 400 km,” the Israeli army spokesman told Sputnik Arabic.

“During the experiment, the advanced capabilities of the weapons system were tested in the short and long term,” he added.

Commenting on this test, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “In parallel with our war on the coronavirus, we continue to maintain Israel’s security, both in defense and in attack.”

“All due respect to the air industries and the Ministry of Defense … This successful experiment carried out today bears more good news for the Israeli citizens and more bad news for the enemies of Israel,” said Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Netanyahu.

Advertisements