Heavy fighting broke out between a local gang and Venezuelan security forces in the Cota 905 ‘barrio’ in Caracas on Tuesday.

While gang violence and even such shoot-outs are not unusual in some areas of Caracas, the video shows heavy gun fighting with civilians running in all directions.

Venezuela is currently facing an economic blockade and a crumbling economy due to year-long corruption and mismanagement.

Caracas is known for high-profile crimes such as murder, kidnapping and robbery. In 2018, the estimated rate of deaths was estimated at 81.4 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Cota 905 a esta hora, esa Banda de delincuentes deben ser dados de baja empleando los recursos que sean necesarios (helicóptero, francotiradores, etc.), hasta cuando? pic.twitter.com/f5nmV8Gv3t — EL_AMOR_JAMAS_PIERDE (@Vence_de_nuevo) September 22, 2020